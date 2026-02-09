Big in Japan: Why Sanae Takaichi’s popularity alone won’t be enough in the face of steep challenges
Japan has handed Sanae Takaichi an extraordinary personal mandate, one even Shinzo Abe never achieved. With unrivalled power within reach, expectations are soaring. But her real test starts now—as she goes about fixing Japan’s economy.
The streets of Tokyo were dusted with a rare snowfall as election day broke on Sunday as a blizzard gripped much of Japan. But bad weather couldn’t deter the electorate, which turned out in greater numbers than in the last vote in 2024. They were given a simple question: whether or not to endorse Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi with a mandate to rule.