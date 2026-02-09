Admittedly, that is not what people immediately associate with Japan because of its historic debt levels. But the reality is that as a whole, the country saves far more than it should and spends less than it needs. What this means in practical terms isn’t yet clear. Her proposal to temporarily cut the sales tax on food to zero disappeared during the election campaign but reappeared immediately in media interviews as the scale of her triumph became clear. She’d have been best advised to drop it.