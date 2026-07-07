But all of this presumes AI has a reason to care. The reason why a fine deters a company is that its financial impact is felt by those who work for or have a stake in it. AI that lacks a sense of ownership will feel nothing if its assets are seized. The threat of dissolution only works because when a company shuts down, it puts the humans who work for it out of jobs; AI, on the other hand, has no self-preservation instinct to appeal to.