‘Jawan’ and ‘RARKPK’ could fill Bollywood coffers briefly at best

In the last few years, there has been a trend of setting Hindi film stories in smaller North Indian towns. Nonetheless, the storylines of these movies—from living-in to homosexuality—perhaps appeal more to an urban multiplex audience. When was the last time you watched an out-and-out action masala movie or even something like a Mirzapur, set in a small North Indian town? The trouble is even if some producer would attempt such a project now, unless the film is fronted by a male superstar, the chances of it drawing the metropolitan urban audiences to multiplexes remain low. As far as smaller towns are concerned, multiplexes priced them out many years back.

