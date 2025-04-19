Jayanti Dharma Teja: The enigmatic genius whose shipping empire was built on deception
Summary
- From rubbing shoulders with Einstein to duping global lenders, Teja’s life was a masterclass in illusion. His empire dazzled India—before it collapsed spectacularly.
In Amitabh Bachchan’s career-defining 1973 blockbuster Zanjeer, the villain Seth Dharam Dayal Teja—memorably played by Ajit of the “Lily, don’t be silly" fame—was the epitome of cinematic menace. But even that flamboyant celluloid character paled in comparison to the real-life figure who may have inspired the name: Jayanti Dharma Teja.