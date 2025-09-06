Jehangir Bomanji Petit: The capitalist who wove Gandhi into Bombay’s mills

Measured in today’s terms, the Petit fortune would likely have run into several hundred crores, thanks to mill equity and sprawling real estate. Exact numbers remain elusive—Petit was not one to parade accounts—but his philanthropy offers clues. In 1907, he convinced his father to donate the Cumballa Hill Family Hotel, then valued in lakhs, for the establishment of the Bomanjee Dinshaw Petit Parsee General Hospital. Its modern equivalent is a facility worth roughly ₹135 crore, reflecting wealth built on cotton but redirected to community welfare.