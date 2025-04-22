J.D. Vance can’t afford any diplomatic slip-up on his visit to India
Summary
- The US vice-president isn’t known for decorous language abroad, but India expects its sensitivities to be respected. Decorum must be maintained for India-US relations to move forward.
When US Vice-President J.D. Vance touched down in India on Monday, many were wondering what kind of controversy he might stir during his short visit. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening as part of his agenda, as the two nations work toward a bilateral trade deal.