Jensen Huang could be right about China—but who's going to listen?

He seemed unusually genuine when stopping by night markets and local pubs across Asia to grab a beer or bowl of noodles, and still talked about washing dishes at Denny’s as a teen in the US. Huang, 63, spoke warmly and often about his wife of 41 years, whom he met when she was his electrical engineering lab partner. The story goes that he eventually came up with the idea for Nvidia while at a Denny’s, before growing it to become the more-than-$4 trillion behemoth it is today.