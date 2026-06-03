Jerome Powell's call for central bank independence—and what India should do to safeguard RBI’s

In the Indian context, it was former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor C. Rangarajan who first raised the issue of central bank independence. In his 1993 Kutty Memorial lecture on ‘Autonomy of Central Banks,’ he argued that a prerequisite for RBI’s freedom to pursue monetary policy independently was a clear severance of the umbilical cord between the Centre and central bank—by ending an opaque practice of RBI funding the central government directly.