Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | The West’s trade-off: Will it act rationally?

Mint Editorial Board

This year’s Jackson Hole huddle of central bankers highlighted the economic downside of keeping foreign workers out to satisfy political constituencies in the West. Sadly, good economics doesn’t always prevail.

With anti-immigration political rhetoric on the rise, entry barriers could put the West’s economic expansion at risk.
Fed chief Jerome Powell’s hint of a US policy rate cut if jobs turn out to be a bigger worry than inflation grabbed the spotlight at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming. But Western economies have other major challenges to confront.

As their people age, they need foreign workers to help sustain output growth. Germany’s GDP would have been about 6% lower without such workers, noted European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, while Spain’s post-pandemic rebound owes them “much".

With anti-immigration political rhetoric on the rise, however, entry barriers could put the West’s economic expansion at risk. Other rich countries like Japan are trying to adapt, but Western nations face a trade-off between nativist policies, as the US now seems bent on, and a growth-supporting influx of people from elsewhere. This will test their much-vaunted capacity for rational thinking.

The winning formula isn’t hard to grasp. It hinges on public acceptance of social diversity as favouring their own interest. Thankfully, India doesn’t face such a dilemma. But we mustn’t take our demographic dividend for granted. The employability of our youth is still too variable.

