Powell ignored the elephant in the Fed’s Jackson Hole lodge
Summary
- Fed chair Jerome Powell in his Jackson Hole speech gave the clearest signal of an impending rate cut but there’s little light on the level of the neutral rate. Long-term borrowing costs won’t fall unless the view on it changes too.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday removed all doubt that interest rate cuts are just around the corner. “The time has come for policy to adjust," he said at his much-hyped annual speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, setting off a knee-jerk rally in stocks and bonds.