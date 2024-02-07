Jerome Powell reduced Fed flexibility by going off-script
- strapline: He broke with official policy by almost ruling out a March rate cut. Sometimes, 'less is more' is the best communication strategy.
For several months, I have pushed back against the market expectation that the US Federal Reserve’s cycle of interest-rate cuts would start as early as March. Last fortnight, I said that June was much more probable. So you would expect me to welcome last week’s remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that a rate reduction in March is not the Fed’s “base case." The problem is that this was handled in a way that unnecessarily robs the central bank of policy flexibility while lengthening its long list of recent communication mishaps.