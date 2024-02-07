Jerome Powell reduced Fed flexibility by going off-script

I agree that if the Fed is truly committed to its 2% inflation target for the US, it would be prudent for its first rate cut to be delayed beyond March. As such, Powell is correct. The problem is how he chose to convey it. It is inconsistent with Fed communication. A study published in March 2023 by the Centre for Economic Policy Research concluded that “market volatility is higher during FOMC press conferences than at other times … [and] this has been true since 2011 but is especially the case for press conferences given by current Fed Chair Jerome Powell." It also found that, “before the covid-19 pandemic, the press conference tended to reinforce the FOMC statement, with markets moving in the same direction during the press conference as they did when initially reacting to the statement. However, since the start of the pandemic, stock and bond markets have tended to move in the opposite direction during press conferences compared to their initial reaction to the FOMC statement. This reversal in direction is systematically linked to the words used in Chair Powell’s speeches."