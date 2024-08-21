Powell has his task cut out: He must restore confidence in the Fed
Summary
- Fed chair Jerome Powell will have to re-establish the effectiveness of its forward policy guidance and bring clarity as to where the economy stands when he speaks at Jackson Hole. Lack of clarity could undermine the Fed’s standing, domestically and globally.
Welcome to Jackson Hole week. It’s a week in which Wyoming becomes the centre of the policy world as it hosts a large group of central bankers, academics and media. The gathering, organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, discusses recent developments, policy issues, and the implications for central banks.