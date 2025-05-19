The US Fed’s policy framework must aim to minimize its scope for error
SummaryThe US central bank should reverse its 2020 review tweaks and return to targeting 2% inflation and maximum employment. It must also make alternate scenarios public rather than just a base-case one. Monetary policymakers mustn’t fall into an overconfidence trap again.
In a speech last week, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the American central bank’s five-year framework review will focus on the particulars of its maximum employment and stable price goals, as well as efforts to communicate clearly with the public. In both cases, the Fed should be guided by humility in the face of uncertainty.