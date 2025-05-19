The US Fed’s policy framework must aim to minimize its scope for error

All in all, the Fed’s framework review isn’t a moment to throw the baby out with the bathwater. In his latest remarks, Powell said “we remain fully committed to the 2% target today." There is no reason to revisit that target, despite some claims that it’s become too dated for a world of more frequent supply shocks. Some people believe that we’ve moved permanently to a higher inflation regime, but it would be an error to assume that with any high degree of confidence—just as it was an error to think that the low-inflation world of 2008-2020 would last forever.