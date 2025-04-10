The US Fed should inject itself with a good dose of humility
Summary
- In 2021, the US central bank erred grievously by dismissing inflation as ‘transitory.’ Now that the same word has popped up again in the context of tariff-led price instability, the Fed must move cautiously. Credibility is too precious to lose at a time like this.
It’s easy to think that the Jerome Powell-led US Federal Reserve has been one of the unluckiest on record. From the 2020 pandemic and its messy aftermath to the current tariff-induced economic and financial volatility, it has faced one big external shock after the other. Powell has had repeated run-ins with President Donald Trump, lost key officials over insider trading allegations, seen the institution’s credibility eroded by the misguided 2021 ‘transitory’ inflation judgement, and more.