The US Fed should inject itself with a good dose of humility

Yet, the expected rise in inflation makes such a policy response far from straightforward. Indeed, it could even be dangerous. Having failed to bring inflation back down to its often-repeated target three years after annual consumer price rises topped 9%, the Fed faces the risk of protracted inflation that would undermine its efforts to counter the potential rise in joblessness. Moreover, lessons from central banking history suggest that when faced with both parts of the dual mandate going against it, the Fed should give priority to putting the inflation genie back in the bottle.