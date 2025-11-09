Jerome Powell says the K-shaped economy is for real—but it’s the Fed’s own policies that helped create it
Summary
Jerome Powell acknowledges the US economy’s split reality—where the wealthy keep spending while others pull back—but stops short of admitting how the Fed’s own rate hikes deepened the divide. The K-shaped economy is both a feature and a bug of tight monetary policy.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell agrees that there’s probably something to the claims of a K-shaped economy. But at last week’s press conference, he failed to note how the Fed has helped to create it—and the implications it has for monetary policy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story