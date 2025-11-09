It makes sense that borrowers are more sensitive to changes in interest rates: They face the extra cost directly. When rates rise, the interest payments on their existing balances increase. That requires additional money to cover the borrowing cost, or a reduction in new spending. High-credit-score borrowers, who tend to have higher incomes and more liquid financial assets, followed the first path and kept spending, even paying down some of their revolving balances. Low-credit score borrowers took the second path and cut their spending.