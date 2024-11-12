Opinion
Jet Airways liquidation: Why India needs a new regime to save airlines
Mint SnapView 5 min read 12 Nov 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Summary
- The failed insolvency resolution of one of India’s oldest airlines shows the current rules under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are far from ideal when dealing with failed airlines.
Learning by doing is about the only way to master swimming, cycling or yoga, but does it apply to harnessing India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as well, particularly in the case of airlines?
