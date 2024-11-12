Jet Airways liquidation: Why India needs a new regime to save airlines

Given the shadow of suspicion over the source of funds that JKC would access and the consortium’s total lack of experience in running an airline, the court’s decision to abandon the resolution plan and move to liquidate the company is more than understandable. Lenders can hope to recover some money from the 11 aircraft and spares Jet Airways owned. It is not clear that the planes have been serviced or maintained during the prolonged resolution process, so their value may have eroded.