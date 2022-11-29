Jettison legacy taxation to propel civil aviation

Airline managers have had much to sweat over. Earlier this year, hostilities in Europe joined a weak rupee to push up already-high fuel costs, even as the supply of new aircraft, spare parts and other needs was hindered by global supply-chain hiccups. This pressured financial readings, with bottom lines staying mostly in the red. The hope was that significant switches of ownership would provide the sector with fresh wind. Air India, now in Tata hands, is to be merged with Vistara by March 2024, and so the shift may take long to impact the market. Meanwhile, even as top-player Indigo looks overseas in anticipation of renewed rivalry within the country, Akasa Air is taking longer than expected to take off and the revival of Jet Airways, which exited a year before the pandemic, has got clouded with uncertainty. Jet had got the Centre’s nod to start flights in May, but differences arose between its creditors and new owners. Lenders and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium have both pointed fingers at each other for allegedly failing to fulfil the rescue plan approved under India’s insolvency code. That this should happen so long after Jet’s bankruptcy was ‘resolved’ is inexplicable.