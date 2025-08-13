Trump can’t turn US statistics into banana republic numbers

Not that long ago, the argument for countries in dire straits was to become like America. Certainly, that was the message that much of Asia received a generation ago. Now, the world ought to look in horror. If favourability is the benchmark by which numbers are considered credible, then the global economy will be flying without a pilot. Investors from Singapore to New York depend on the authority of reports that indicate the direction of prices, employment and growth. And they trust what comes out of the US more than just about anywhere else.