JJ Irani was the turnaround man of Indian steel4 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 06:19 PM IST
- Irani set about transforming Tata Steel, setting in place the structure of what was to become known as the ‘Tata way” of management.
Within the space of four months, India’s steel industry has lost the two men who transformed India’s antiquated and inefficient steel sector into a modern, world-class and world-scale one. The first to go, in June this year, was Venkataraman Krishnamurthy, India’s legendary public sector manager, who took SAIL from a loss of ₹350 crore to profits of ₹1,000 crore in the five years that he led the state-owned steelmaking behemoth. Now, he has been joined in the Valhalla for legendary managers by his private sector counterpart, Dr Jamshed Jiji Irani, former managing director of Tata Steel, who passed away on Monday at the age of 86.