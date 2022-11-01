JJ Irani was the turnaround man of Indian steel

Irani set about transforming this, setting in place the structure of what was to become known as the ‘Tata way" of management, which included transparency and accountability at the top. He also initiated a transformation journey on the quality front, introducing the Japanese concept of ‘quality circles’ in India. He took labour leaders on tour to Japan and Korea to see for themselves the kind of productivity and quality increases that their steel industry had achieved, while at the same time, winning the unions over to a workforce reduction plan, which included what at the time was India’s best voluntary severance package. He also introduced the hitherto alien concept of customer focus, dividing the business into some 80 large enterprise accounts, some 200 key accounts and the rest through distribution accounts. By the start of the current millennium, Tata Steel was ranked amongst the world’s top 10 steel manufacturers.