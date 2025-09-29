Jaguar Land Rover’s £2 billion cyber shock is a wake-up call for boards obsessed with AI adoption
Summary
Cyber threats aren’t just IT headaches—they can shutter factories, sink valuations and destabilize markets. Yet, too many Indian boards treat them as compliance chores. Without stronger oversight and insurance, a single cyber breach could potentially knock a company down.
As reported, a cyber-attack has pushed Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) into a crisis that strikes at the heart of corporate resilience. The attack silenced production lines, leaving 33,000 employees idle, and threw its global supply chain into turmoil.
