JLR’s green turn should aid Tata Motors here too

The future of mobility is electric. And eclectic, too, going by the rush among global automotive brands to go green. On Monday, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unveiled an ambitious pathway to electrify its vehicles over the next decade-and-a-half and hit carbon-neutrality by 2039. Under its global ‘Reimagine’ strategy, the British subsidiary of Mumbai-based Tata Motors plans to invest £2.5 billion a year to replace the familiar purr of engines that burn fossil fuels with the eco-friendly wheeze of wheels that roll on battery power. As part of this mission, JLR wants to reposition Jaguar as an electric marque by 2025, quit selling its diesel cars by 2026, get 60% of Land Rover’s annual turnover from electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, and halt all production of carbon-emitters by 2036. This timeline is in sync with the UK’s phase-out of diesel and petrol car sales from 2030 onwards. JLR has other aims, too. It plans to rationalize its UK operations to emerge lean and agile, with profitability placed above volumes, and hopes to achieve greater synergy and knowledge-sharing within the Tata Group.

Some of JLR’s green budget will go into EV services. The bulk of it, though, is presumably for research and development (R&D), as it should be. Yes, its drawing board will feature EVs that run on hydrogen fuel cells. But the question that Marc Llistosella must address once he takes charge of Tata Motors this July from Guenter Butschek as its chief executive officer is what JLR’s enlarged R&D spend will do for the EV penetration of India’s market, the exhaust fumes of which also need to be muzzled. Sure, this cannot be done in a hurry. For EVs to deliver the sort of performance that would please motorists, they need stuff under their hood that is expensive to make. Especially costly are the lithium-ion batteries that are currently in use. Unless breakthroughs are made in both assembly methods and engine technology, EVs that satisfy customers would remain largely out of reach for most prospective buyers. And until Indian streets show a shift away from fuel combustion, with a good network of EV chargers well in place, we will not be able to claim progress on this front in the world’s battle against climate change. This being so, Tata Motors should have JLR allocate adequate resources to low-cost EVs.

The diffusion of technical expertise from JLR to its Indian owner was among the great expectations that shareholders of Tata Motors had when India’s largest conglomerate bought the British automaker in 2008 for $2.3 billion. Ownership of two brands with global reputations for engineering finesse was seen as a competitive advantage for the firm’s local business. This edge, though, has not been in much evidence. With Tata cars striving to regain domestic market share lost to rivals in earlier years, the company needs to accelerate its EV agenda. Its Tata Nexon EV, a sports-utility vehicle (SUV), has certainly grabbed attention. But its ex-showroom price range of roughly ₹14-16.4 lakh makes it a premium product among compact SUVs, which limits the volumes this model can sell. About a decade ago, Tata Motors’ Nano experiment of a mass- market seller proved to be a non-starter, sadly. The company may now have another chance to crank out an affordable EV that meets motorist aspirations and transforms our streets. The time has come for Tata Motors and JLR to actualize their combined potential.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via