JLR’s green turn should aid Tata Motors here too

Some of JLR’s green budget will go into EV services. The bulk of it, though, is presumably for research and development (R&D), as it should be. Yes, its drawing board will feature EVs that run on hydrogen fuel cells. But the question that Marc Llistosella must address once he takes charge of Tata Motors this July from Guenter Butschek as its chief executive officer is what JLR’s enlarged R&D spend will do for the EV penetration of India’s market, the exhaust fumes of which also need to be muzzled. Sure, this cannot be done in a hurry. For EVs to deliver the sort of performance that would please motorists, they need stuff under their hood that is expensive to make. Especially costly are the lithium-ion batteries that are currently in use. Unless breakthroughs are made in both assembly methods and engine technology, EVs that satisfy customers would remain largely out of reach for most prospective buyers. And until Indian streets show a shift away from fuel combustion, with a good network of EV chargers well in place, we will not be able to claim progress on this front in the world’s battle against climate change. This being so, Tata Motors should have JLR allocate adequate resources to low-cost EVs.

