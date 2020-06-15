João Leão and Goa’s European Vanguard

With notable affection, Reddy recalls meeting the current prime minister’s father Orlando Costa, the anti-colonial novelist, who “would always attend the flag hoisting at the Indian Embassy Residence on Republic Day and ask for a copy of our President's speech. In his last year, he phoned to say his health would not permit him to attend. When he passed away, I made a point to go to the Basilica of Estrela to pay condolences, and I recall a very touching conversation with his son - then Home Minister - about his father's deep love for India. Finally, it is such people-to-people connections that are so important in building lasting bilateral relationships."