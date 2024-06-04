Job creation, alleviating rural distress likely to top new government's agenda
Summary
- The figure of 8% real GDP growth in FY24 has not really found itself trickling down to a vast majority of masses. Contraction of rural wages (in real terms) depicts the dire state of rural economy
General elections in India have finally concluded after a six-week-long campaign. The results are surprising, as the exit polls had created a euphoria around a resounding victory for the BJP-led alliance. Despite the hype of high economic growth, the voters have expressed their deep concern over the state of economy. More than 90% of about 29.21 crore informal-sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal have a monthly income of ₹10,000 or less. In many poor states, they have spoken about their lived experience, in spite of the official numbers painting a bright picture of the larger economy.