Job creation, alleviating rural distress likely to top new government's agenda

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), about 45.76% of India's workforce was employed in agriculture and allied sectors in 2022-23, but its share in the gross value added (GVA) in the total economy was only 18.3%. And a large number of those employed in agriculture are unpaid family labour. For growth and stability of agriculture and allied sectors, the government has a number of expert committee reports. For any meaningful reforms in the sector, the Union government has to work through the states. It is hoped that government policies will enable growth of the sector, especially animal husbandry, fisheries, poultry etc. For farmers, animal husbandry is an important source of income, and any threat of violence by criminal elements results in stagnation of the same. The new government must come out clearly against it and encourage these allied sectors that have emerged as a major source of farmers' income.