The government’s job creation plan is flawed on multiple counts
Summary
- The budget’s employment-linked and other job generation schemes acknowledge a severe crisis, but are too onerous to work and err by looking at job creation in isolation of economic growth. Outsourcing the task to the private sector with unrealistic schemes won’t help.
The budget presented last month rightly seeks to address the issue of job creation, given the crisis on hand. Its grand announcements are the first sign of the government recognizing its severity. But the approach and measures proposed fail to address the issue.