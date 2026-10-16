Job hopping is good for young people—so why are they barely doing it?

The rise and fall of early career job-switching since covid seems to be mostly a cyclical thing. It’s hard to see in annual statistics. But there are also monthly numbers, which don’t go back as far and need to be adjusted for survey changes through the years. They show a big increase in job-switching among all age groups during the so-called Great Resignation of 2021 and 2022 —which could more accurately have been termed the Great Job Switch—and a decline for all of them since.