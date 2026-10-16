Job hopping is good for young people—so why are they barely doing it?

For most of my adult life, ‘job hopping’ has been portrayed in the popular media as something that’s happening more and more, especially among young adults, and also as… Kind of bad.
In economics literature, it’s an entirely different story.
“Job changing is a critical component of workers’ movement toward the stable employment relations of mature careers,” Robert H. Topel and Michael P. Ward wrote in a seminal 1992 Quarterly Journal of Economics article in which they showed that early-career job changes had been responsible for more than a third of wage growth among a sample of 10,000 young American men tracked from the late 1950s through early 1970s.