Job hopping is good for young people—so why are they barely doing it?

For most of my adult life, ‘job hopping’ has been portrayed in the popular media as something that’s happening more and more, especially among young adults, and also as… Kind of bad.
For most of my adult life, ‘job hopping’ has been portrayed in the popular media as something that’s happening more and more, especially among young adults, and also as… Kind of bad.
In economics literature, it’s an entirely different story.
In economics literature, it’s an entirely different story.
“Job changing is a critical component of workers’ movement toward the stable employment relations of mature careers,” Robert H. Topel and Michael P. Ward wrote in a seminal 1992 Quarterly Journal of Economics article in which they showed that early-career job changes had been responsible for more than a third of wage growth among a sample of 10,000 young American men tracked from the late 1950s through early 1970s.
“The wastefulness of this ‘try and try again’ process of advancing to a better position is self-evident,” they continued. “Nevertheless it is the principal method by which workers at the present time improve their condition on their own initiative.” Many studies since have advanced this argument.
Meanwhile, the statistics on early-career job switching show that—contrary to popular belief—there is much less of it going on than there used to be. And that could be a problem.
The big drop-off came in the 2000s, which happens to have been both a tough decade to be looking for a job—payroll employment kept falling and unemployment rising for almost two years after the 2001 recession had supposedly ended, then another recession hit in 2008—and the founding era of the modern online job-matching infrastructure of LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, ZipRecruiter and the like.
Cyclical drops in job-switching due to weak labour markets are clearly bad. The long-run decline is more complicated. On the negative side, it is part of a broader decrease in business dynamism since the 1980s that includes a drop in entrepreneurial activity and may be weighing on productivity growth.
But it is also possible that the rise of an online job-matching infrastructure and other changes have made it easier for young adults to find jobs that fit them rather than having to “try and try again.”
One 2022 study showed that since the 1990s employment tenures of just one or two quarters—jobs that don’t work out, basically—have much become less common, concluding that “better matching accounts for about one-third of the overall decline in the level of worker turnover observed in the United States over the last two decades.”
The rise and fall of early career job-switching since covid seems to be mostly a cyclical thing. It’s hard to see in annual statistics. But there are also monthly numbers, which don’t go back as far and need to be adjusted for survey changes through the years. They show a big increase in job-switching among all age groups during the so-called Great Resignation of 2021 and 2022 —which could more accurately have been termed the Great Job Switch—and a decline for all of them since.
More recently there appears to be some divergence by age group, with job-switching among those 25 and older back on the rise and at pretty high levels relative to the past two decades, but those 16 through 24 are treading water near historic lows.
It is too early to say with confidence what’s going on here, but the much-discussed research showing that employment of younger workers is lagging behind in industries most exposed to generative artificial intelligence (AI) might contain part of the explanation.
Another impact of AI that could be hurting younger workers is that it has made it so easy to mass-apply for jobs that the online job-matching infrastructure that had worked pretty well for a couple of decades is now gummed up.
At the same time, the inflationary environment of the past few years seems to have increased the rewards to job-hopping. In early 2023, a few months after inflation had peaked, job switchers were seeing wage growth more than two percentage points higher than stayers. The premium disappeared for a while amid the weak job market of 2025, but has been growing again lately.
Since becoming a semi-old person I have made a point of not hectoring the young, and I won’t here. But a major theme of my fellow Bloomberg Opinion columnist Allison Schrager’s new book, Worth the Risk: The Seven Myths That Keep Us from Taking the Chances We Need, is that young Americans have become more risk-averse than previous generations and that this is holding them back.
Changing jobs is a risk that has a long history of paying off for young workers, and while it may not be quite as essential to career progress as it once was, it clearly still brings rewards. If you are young and somebody tells you job hopping is bad, maybe advise them to read up on some labour-market economics. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business, economics and other topics.