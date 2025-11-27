Job interviews by AI are a reality—could they turn into a preference for job seekers too?
Recruiters may be using AI interviews to cut costs, save time or shift the risk of a bad hire, but what about candidates? Some who’ve faced such interviewers say the experience can feel strangely reassuring. Could bias-free AI end up doing a better job of recruitment?
“I don’t think I want to be interviewed by a human again," said a 58-year-old chartered accountant who recently had an interview with a multinational company. I wasn’t sure if I heard her right and asked her to repeat herself. Why would anyone prefer to be interviewed by an algorithm-driven bot over a human?