The world needs jobs for a billion-plus people set to enter the workforce: Can we meet the challenge?

If we get this right, the low-frequency forces shaping the world—in this case demographics—become engines of growth and stability rather than sources of volatility and risk. If we get it wrong, we will continue to chase crises—reacting to outcomes that were visible years or even decades in advance. The choice is not whether these forces will shape the future. They will. The choice is whether we act early and bend them towards opportunity—or wait until they arrive as instability. ©Bloomberg