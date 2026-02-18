The world moves on different wavelengths. Some are high-frequency shocks—wars, emerging technologies, market panics—that spike quickly and dominate our attention. Others are low-frequency forces that move slowly but relentlessly: demographics, globalization, water and food scarcity.
The world needs jobs for a billion-plus people set to enter the workforce: Can we meet the challenge?
SummaryWhile wars and market shocks grab headlines, a slow burn crisis is smouldering: 1.2 billion young people in developing countries will soon seek work, but only a fraction of the jobs needed exist. We must see off a demographic disaster while there’s still time.
The world moves on different wavelengths. Some are high-frequency shocks—wars, emerging technologies, market panics—that spike quickly and dominate our attention. Others are low-frequency forces that move slowly but relentlessly: demographics, globalization, water and food scarcity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More