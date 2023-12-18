Jobs play a significant role in paths of economic development
Summary
- Aims of output growth and equity both require a jobs-centred approach and services hold more potential than manufacturing for gains on this score. A services-based model can lead to higher-quality growth with much greater social inclusion and a broader middle class.
Conventional economics has always had a blind spot when it comes to jobs. The problem goes back to Adam Smith, who placed consumers, rather than workers, on the throne of economic life. What matters for well-being, he argued, is not how or what we produce, but whether we can consume our preferred bundle of goods and services. Modern economics has since codified this approach by capturing individual well-being in the form of a preference function defined over our consumption bundle. We maximize ‘utility’ by selecting the goods and services that offer us the most satisfaction. Though each consumer is also a worker of some kind, jobs enter the equation only implicitly through the income they provide, by determining how much money we have available to spend on consumption.