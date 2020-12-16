Joe Biden is behind the curve on China’s expansionism

Australia is another frontier where Chinese coercive tactics are on full display. A trade stand-off has hardened, with China imposing new import duties on Australian wine last week and accusing Canberra of subsidizing its firms to give them an advantage over Chinese ones. This came after China had already imposed tariffs of 107% to 212% on Australian wine last month and reduced its imports of Australian beef and coal. These moves are widely viewed as retaliatory measures against Australia for banning China’s Huawei from its 5G network in 2018, and calling for an inquiry into the origins of the covid outbreak, as well as Australian criticism of its actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and the South China Sea. Even diplomatic niceties were put aside when a spokesman for the Chinese government tweeted a doctored image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child. Beijing seems intent on making Canberra an exemplar of what might happen to nations if they try to challenge the Chinese Communist Party’s malevolent agenda frontally.