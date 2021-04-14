Joe Biden needs to fix the future of the United States, not the past

New ways of thinking about the role of government are as important as new priorities. Many commentators have framed Biden’s infrastructure plan as a return to big government. But the package is spread over eight years, will raise public spending by only one percentage point of gross domestic product, and is projected to pay for itself eventually. A boost in public investment in infrastructure, the green transition and job creation is long overdue. Even if the plan were nothing more than a big public investment push financed by taxes on large corporations, it would do a lot of good for the US economy.

