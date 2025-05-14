David Fickling: How a simple valve can cut fossil fuel emissions but won’t
SummaryTo plug methane leaks that hurt the climate more per tonne than carbon dioxide emissions, the hydrocarbon industry needs to replace leaky pressure valves in its pipelines with electric ones. Alas, a global switch must overcome gas market dynamics.
A world that’s serious about cutting a quarter of the world’s emissions that come from methane should be expecting a boom in electric valve actuators. If your response is “a what?" you’re not alone. But this humdrum piece of equipment is one of the lowest-hanging fruit if we want to rein in methane leaks, which warms the atmosphere 72 times as rapidly as carbon dioxide.