David Fickling: How a simple valve can cut fossil fuel emissions but won’t

The latest estimates of methane emissions by the International Energy Agency (IEA) show no sign of change. Almost halfway to the pledge’s target date, pollution by the fossil-fuel sector is still roughly the level it was at the start of the decade. If the US under former President Joe Biden was unable to get the industry to make the most basic of plumbing upgrades to cut its carbon footprint, what hope is there that the likes of Russia and Iran will do the same?