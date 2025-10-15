Five lessons from Joel Mokyr that explain why some economies soar and others stagnate
Economic growth often meets resistance, unfolds slowly and surprises everyone. Joel Mokyr’s Nobel-winning work uncovers hidden forces behind why some economies flourish, others falter and what we must do to harness innovation for lasting prosperity. His most valuable insight: the value of openness.
I studied economics at the University of Edinburgh, which meant reading a lot about the economic history of Northern Britain—and that, in turn, meant reading a lot of Joel Mokyr, who is one of three economists who won this year’s Nobel award [or the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences]. Later on, as I embarked on my career as an economist, I got to know him personally and his newer research continues to shape my understanding of economic growth.