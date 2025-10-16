Turn knowledge into prosperity: Joel Mokyr’s ideas could help India’s economy leap ahead
Joel Mokyr’s Nobel-winning work shows how knowledge, institutions and collaboration can foster a culture of innovation. India needs an ‘Industrial Enlightenment’—which would include a social contract that treats ideas as public goods and experimentation as a civic duty.
The 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences has brought innovation to the centre of the global growth debate. The award committee split the award between two distinct but connected visions of progress: Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt were honoured for formalizing a theory of growth through creative destruction, while Joel Mokyr received the other half for uncovering the historical and institutional roots of sustained technological progress.