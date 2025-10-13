From Industrial Revolution to China’s rise: 2025 Economics Nobel winner reveals secret to growth
Summary
Joel Mokyr, the 2025 Nobel Laureate, argues that sustained economic growth—from the Industrial Revolution to China's industrial success—relies on a powerful synergy. How Mokyr's insights can be applied to our current economic landscape
Economic historian Joel Mokyr has been awarded the Nobel Prize for economics this year along with Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt. All three have done stellar work to understand the role of innovation in economic growth.
