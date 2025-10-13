Mokyr has built his astonishing body of work on a detailed reading of historical sources as well as rigorous statistical analysis. And while his main focus is to look back into history to understand why some parts of the world eventually succeed in maintaining economic growth on a sustained basis, many of his core ideas are useful filters to understand our current challenges as well. Chief among them is his teaching about the types of knowledge, the need for institutional norms that accept change, and the importance of a culture of growth that is embedded in society.