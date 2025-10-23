Spy lessons: How brands can survive a world of mistrust, manipulation and data misuse
Summary
In a world where brands battle misinformation, algorithms and scepticism, marketing must place integrity above clever slogans. Observing, listening and acting with ethical intelligence—like a good spy—can earn consumer trust, build loyalty and turn persuasion into a craft grounded in principle.
John le Carré was the pen name of David Cornwell. He would have turned 94 on 19 October, but passed away in 2020. He worked in the British intelligence service before writing some of the most morally intricate novels of the 20th century.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story