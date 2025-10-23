The brand as a human intelligence system: Le Carré’s brand promise was integrity. He chronicled the corrosion of truth in institutions, which is something every brand today must guard against. When data replaces discernment and when algorithms replace a clear sense of ethics, brands risk becoming like the secret services he wrote of: very efficient, but soulless. The antidote is a brand conscience embedded in the art and craft of marketing, one that investigates its own motives before it sets out to persuade others.