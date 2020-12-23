Johnson’s bleak house Britain

Coming to Brexit, the lack of an agreement with the European Union has compounded matters. With days left before the year end, a no-deal exit appears a real possibility. Far from a vision of sunlit uplands, the prospect of a chaotic split with higher tariffs and economic damage is understandably affecting the national mood. Given that Johnson was instrumental in scuppering the compromises mooted by his party colleague Theresa May, he is largely in a bind of his own making. The mutinous murmur from his backbenches is what he fears the most. On the European side, statesmanship has been largely absent. The crude calculation that Europeans will wait for the British to cave ignores economic harm on the continent too.