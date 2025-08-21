Management: Silence is a ticket to public irrelevance
Remember Peter Drucker, Tom Peters, Michael Porter, Rosabeth Moss Kanter and others? Management no long has public intellectuals. With the best minds receding from the public square, this once influential discipline seems headed for irrelevance.
In foreign policy and economics, the public sphere is still populated by heavyweight thinkers whose ideas shape how the world understands itself. Figures like Joseph Nye and Samantha Power, for example, have framed debates on diplomacy and moral leadership. Others like Thomas Friedman and Niall Ferguson translate complex realities into language that captures the public imagination, while economic interpreters like Paul Krugman and Jeffrey Sachs bridge the worlds of academia, policy and common understanding. Together, they influence how citizens think, how leaders set priorities and how policy is formed.